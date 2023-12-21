Sign up
Previous
Photo 758
A Quick Walk
With the dogs this morning. At -7C I walked fast and I didn't really played with them as my husband does.
My husband is picking up our daughter in Montreal. Cannot wait to see her this evening!
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st December 2023 8:31am
Tags
b&w
,
sky
,
winter
,
morning
,
sunday
,
monochrome
,
vermont
Shutterbug
ace
Love this in b&w. Terrific capture of the light rays.
December 21st, 2023
haskar
ace
Beautiful rays of the sun. Great composition and shot.
December 21st, 2023
