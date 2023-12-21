Previous
A Quick Walk by corinnec
Photo 758

A Quick Walk

With the dogs this morning. At -7C I walked fast and I didn't really played with them as my husband does.
My husband is picking up our daughter in Montreal. Cannot wait to see her this evening!
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
207% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Love this in b&w. Terrific capture of the light rays.
December 21st, 2023  
haskar ace
Beautiful rays of the sun. Great composition and shot.
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise