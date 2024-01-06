Previous
Hydrangea in Winter by corinnec
Hydrangea in Winter

Our daughter is back at the University. We had a wonderful time with her and I wish her vacation were longer.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Corinne C

Bucktree
Wonderful tones and textures.
January 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
They are still beautiful even in decline!
January 6th, 2024  
Islandgirl
So pretty!
January 6th, 2024  
Corinne
J’aime beaucoup ce cadrage
January 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
I love them in winter.
January 7th, 2024  
