Photo 767
Hydrangea in Winter
Our daughter is back at the University. We had a wonderful time with her and I wish her vacation were longer.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Pot-Pourri
Canon EOS R6
1st January 2024 3:37pm
flower
winter
hydrangea
vermont
cactp
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful tones and textures.
January 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They are still beautiful even in decline!
January 6th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
So pretty!
January 6th, 2024
Corinne
ace
J’aime beaucoup ce cadrage
January 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I love them in winter.
January 7th, 2024
