The Nutcracker by corinnec
Photo 768

The Nutcracker

As they predicted we have snow, very wet and very white...for now
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Kerry McCarthy
Aw, sweet shot. Looks like he's saying a prayer.
January 7th, 2024  
Sand Lily
Cute.
January 7th, 2024  
Mags
Oh! I agree with Kerry. A praying squirrel. It would make a lovely Christmas card for next year. =)
January 7th, 2024  
Helene
quelle ravissante photo. j'adore. fav
January 7th, 2024  
Islandgirl
So adorable, we are getting a lot of snow starting on Tuesday continuing into Wednesday!
January 7th, 2024  
