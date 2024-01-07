Sign up
Previous
Photo 768
The Nutcracker
As they predicted we have snow, very wet and very white...for now
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th January 2024 9:41am
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
animal
,
vermont
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Aw, sweet shot. Looks like he's saying a prayer.
January 7th, 2024
Sand Lily
ace
Cute.
January 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh! I agree with Kerry. A praying squirrel. It would make a lovely Christmas card for next year. =)
January 7th, 2024
Helene
ace
quelle ravissante photo. j'adore. fav
January 7th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
So adorable, we are getting a lot of snow starting on Tuesday continuing into Wednesday!
January 7th, 2024
