The Path to the Unitarian Church by corinnec
The Path to the Unitarian Church

Converted in black and white although I liked it in color too.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Joan Robillard ace
Hoping to get out for some photos today. This is a good capture
January 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@joansmor I hope it's less cold in your area though :-)
January 8th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image.
January 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
19F with wind chills.
January 8th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Cold ride up the road, nice winter scene
January 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@joansmor We have 23F
January 8th, 2024  
