Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 769
The Path to the Unitarian Church
Converted in black and white although I liked it in color too.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
994
photos
157
followers
234
following
210% complete
View this month »
762
763
764
765
766
767
768
769
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th January 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
path
,
vermont
,
proctor
Joan Robillard
ace
Hoping to get out for some photos today. This is a good capture
January 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@joansmor
I hope it's less cold in your area though :-)
January 8th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w image.
January 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
19F with wind chills.
January 8th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Cold ride up the road, nice winter scene
January 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@joansmor
We have 23F
January 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close