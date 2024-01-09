Previous
Our Neighborhood by corinnec
Our Neighborhood

It’s never as pretty as in the snow.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Mags
Very beautiful under that white blanket. =)
January 9th, 2024  
Corinne C
@marlboromaam Thanks Mags. We’ll have another layer of white, cold, fluffy stuff in few days 😊
January 9th, 2024  
Helene
C'est ravissant. Quelle neige. Il y a eu quelques centimètres hier et c'etait tres tres compliqué sur les routes
January 9th, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful capture of this winter wonderland.
January 9th, 2024  
Corinne C
@parisouailleurs la neige complique tout dans les régions peu habituées. Ici les cités sont équipées et la neige est très vite déblayée sur les routes. La plupart des automobilistes équipent leur voiture de pneus neige. 😊
January 9th, 2024  
