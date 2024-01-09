Sign up
Photo 770
Our Neighborhood
It’s never as pretty as in the snow.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
5
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Mags
ace
Very beautiful under that white blanket. =)
January 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags. We’ll have another layer of white, cold, fluffy stuff in few days 😊
January 9th, 2024
Helene
ace
C'est ravissant. Quelle neige. Il y a eu quelques centimètres hier et c'etait tres tres compliqué sur les routes
January 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this winter wonderland.
January 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@parisouailleurs
la neige complique tout dans les régions peu habituées. Ici les cités sont équipées et la neige est très vite déblayée sur les routes. La plupart des automobilistes équipent leur voiture de pneus neige. 😊
January 9th, 2024
