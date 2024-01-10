Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 771
Through the Iron Fence
I missed my shot and I didn't want to knee in the snow to retake it. I wanted to have the full rectangular fence detail in the picture to frame the view.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
997
photos
158
followers
235
following
211% complete
View this month »
764
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
Latest from all albums
765
766
767
768
123
769
770
771
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th January 2024 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
railroad
,
winter
,
fence
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love how you framed this fabulous winter scene
January 10th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful rustic frame to showcase the beautiful view. Well spotted.
January 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close