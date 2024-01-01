Previous
Taconic Mountains by corinnec
Photo 766

Taconic Mountains

A low peak with telecommunication towers :-(

I had to crop this image due to dust on my lens. A good lesson for me and a new routine about cleaning my gear regularly.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Louise & Ken
What beautiful scenery you have there! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!!!
January 2nd, 2024  
