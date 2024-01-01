Sign up
Photo 766
Photo 766
Taconic Mountains
A low peak with telecommunication towers :-(
I had to crop this image due to dust on my lens. A good lesson for me and a new routine about cleaning my gear regularly.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
766
Tags
mountain
,
ice
,
winter
,
tower
,
frozen
,
vermont
,
taconic
Louise & Ken
What beautiful scenery you have there! Happy New Year!
January 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!!!
January 2nd, 2024
