Previous
Photo 765
Vermont Barn
The frozen hills lend a magical feel to Vermont.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
6
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st December 2023 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
barn
,
landscape
,
rural
,
hills
,
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque great photo to end the year
December 31st, 2023
Rob Z
ace
It is indeed magical - and I love that main building (barn?) with all of its windows.
December 31st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous scene!
January 1st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of this wintry scene. I hope you have a happy and healthy 2024.
January 1st, 2024
Kathy
ace
It's most certainly winter there.
January 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Nothing like a lovely country scene to suit my mood. So peaceful.
January 1st, 2024
