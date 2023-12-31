Previous
Vermont Barn by corinnec
Vermont Barn

The frozen hills lend a magical feel to Vermont.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque great photo to end the year
December 31st, 2023  
Rob Z ace
It is indeed magical - and I love that main building (barn?) with all of its windows.
December 31st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous scene!
January 1st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of this wintry scene. I hope you have a happy and healthy 2024.
January 1st, 2024  
Kathy ace
It's most certainly winter there.
January 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Nothing like a lovely country scene to suit my mood. So peaceful.
January 1st, 2024  
