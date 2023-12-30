Sign up
Previous
Photo 764
Covered Bridge in the Fog
Not much time for photography this week ;-(
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
989
photos
154
followers
233
following
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th December 2023 2:19pm
Tags
bridge
,
winter
,
river
,
fog
,
rural
,
creek
,
vermont
,
covered bridge
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
December 30th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So picturesque
December 31st, 2023
