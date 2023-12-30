Previous
Covered Bridge in the Fog by corinnec
Photo 764

Covered Bridge in the Fog

Not much time for photography this week ;-(
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
December 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
So picturesque
December 31st, 2023  
