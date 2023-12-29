Sign up
Photo 763
Foggy Days
Although this picture was taken earlier this week, it reflects today's weather. We've had three days of fog.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
7
5
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I've always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
763
Tags
road
,
winter
,
fog
,
mountains
,
vermont
,
cactp
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Foggy yes but certainly made a great photo
December 29th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Still a beautiful view and capture. Drive carefully.
December 29th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
December 29th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture of the foggy atmosphere.
December 29th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Wow lots of fog!
December 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2023
Louise & Ken
I love the muffled sounds that fog brings! Even before seeing it, if there's a sound, you can guess that there might be fog!
December 29th, 2023
