Foggy Days by corinnec
Foggy Days

Although this picture was taken earlier this week, it reflects today's weather. We've had three days of fog.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Corinne C

I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Foggy yes but certainly made a great photo
December 29th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Still a beautiful view and capture. Drive carefully.
December 29th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
December 29th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful capture of the foggy atmosphere.
December 29th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow lots of fog!
December 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 29th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
I love the muffled sounds that fog brings! Even before seeing it, if there's a sound, you can guess that there might be fog!
December 29th, 2023  
