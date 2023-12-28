Sign up
Previous
Photo 762
Another Turn Before 2024!
A picture from December 11.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
987
photos
154
followers
232
following
755
756
757
758
759
760
761
762
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th December 2023 10:54am
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
rural
,
vermont
,
pines
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
December 28th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
very scenic , I like the tyre tracks
December 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful snowy scene! I'd love to see some snow like this in person, but I'll just have to enjoy your pics. =)
December 29th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Fun title for the photo.
December 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the snowy scene.
December 29th, 2023
