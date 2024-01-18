Sign up
Previous
Photo 779
Winter Life
We spent the day at our friends’ house and I just had few minutes in the morning while walking the dogs to capture an image. This little squirrel was nice enough to stay relatively still while I was focusing on him.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
8
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
snow
squirrel
winter
animal
outdoor
vermont
cactp
Issi Bannerman
ace
So sweet. What a great shot!
January 18th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊☃️
January 18th, 2024
KV
ace
What a cute face! Great job focusing.
January 18th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Super capture of the expression on his face covered in snow.Fa
January 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Adorable capture of this cutie!
January 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 18th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture
January 18th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A cute shot
January 18th, 2024
