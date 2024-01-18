Previous
Winter Life by corinnec
Photo 779

Winter Life

We spent the day at our friends’ house and I just had few minutes in the morning while walking the dogs to capture an image. This little squirrel was nice enough to stay relatively still while I was focusing on him.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
213% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
So sweet. What a great shot!
January 18th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊☃️
January 18th, 2024  
KV ace
What a cute face! Great job focusing.
January 18th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Super capture of the expression on his face covered in snow.Fa
January 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
Adorable capture of this cutie!
January 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 18th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture
January 18th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A cute shot
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise