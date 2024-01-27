Previous
Missing the Key by corinnec
Photo 781

Missing the Key

This is the side door to our old garage. We never use this door. I'm not sure it would open anyway.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Corinne C

corinnec
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic and creative
January 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
It’s a beautiful old doorknob -well worth preserving
January 30th, 2024  
Dave ace
I like the textures in this image.
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a wonderful shot of it Corinne, it definitely is a keeper! I hope you can unscrew it ;-)
January 30th, 2024  
