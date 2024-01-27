Sign up
Photo 781
Missing the Key
This is the side door to our old garage. We never use this door. I'm not sure it would open anyway.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
4
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th January 2024 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
winter
,
old
,
handle
,
vermont
,
close up
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic and creative
January 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
It’s a beautiful old doorknob -well worth preserving
January 30th, 2024
Dave
ace
I like the textures in this image.
January 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a wonderful shot of it Corinne, it definitely is a keeper! I hope you can unscrew it ;-)
January 30th, 2024
