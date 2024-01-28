Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 781
Searching for colors
Motivation was fading and I was hibernating. Time to take back ma camera.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1011
photos
160
followers
235
following
213% complete
View this month »
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
Latest from all albums
125
776
777
126
778
779
780
781
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
7th January 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
color
,
vermont
Diana
ace
You found them, such a fabulous capture and great reflections.
January 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close