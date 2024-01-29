Previous
Wintery Night by corinnec
Photo 782

Wintery Night

Yesterday night was magical. It was not overly cold but the snow was heavy and covered ground and trees very quickly. Shoney, my pup, loves it. The quality of handheld, phone photos is not great but I like the atmosphere a lot.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise