Previous
Photo 783
Sutherland Falls
Our very small village has its own falls. It could be very pretty but the old power generator beside it and the brownish water are not so great.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
4
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th January 2024 10:10am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
falls
,
vermont
,
sutherland falls' water winter snow
John Falconer
ace
But it’s still great shot
January 30th, 2024
winghong_ho
Nice water and capture.
January 30th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Great shot and beautiful spot. I don't mind the power station, the materials and architecture kind of blends in nicely.
January 30th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
still looks good, though
January 30th, 2024
