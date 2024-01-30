Previous
Sutherland Falls by corinnec
Sutherland Falls

Our very small village has its own falls. It could be very pretty but the old power generator beside it and the brownish water are not so great.
John Falconer
But it’s still great shot
January 30th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Nice water and capture.
January 30th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim
Great shot and beautiful spot. I don't mind the power station, the materials and architecture kind of blends in nicely.
January 30th, 2024  
Krista Marson
still looks good, though
January 30th, 2024  
