Previous
Snowy Valley by corinnec
Photo 785

Snowy Valley

For over a week now we've had dark skies but not a lot of snow. Temperatures are below freezing. This has slowed the building of our house as they need several days of temperatures above 38F to cover the roof.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
although not good weather to continue building, this is a wonderful capture! Such a beautiful winter landscape.
January 31st, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely snow covered field and view.
January 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise