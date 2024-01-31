Sign up
Snowy Valley
For over a week now we've had dark skies but not a lot of snow. Temperatures are below freezing. This has slowed the building of our house as they need several days of temperatures above 38F to cover the roof.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
valley
,
vermont
Diana
ace
although not good weather to continue building, this is a wonderful capture! Such a beautiful winter landscape.
January 31st, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely snow covered field and view.
January 31st, 2024
