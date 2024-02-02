Sign up
Previous
Photo 787
Countryside
A typical scene in our neighborhood.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Tags
and
,
winter
,
barn
,
house
,
vermont
,
‘black
,
white’
,
for2024
Lesley
ace
So pretty
February 2nd, 2024
