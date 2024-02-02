Previous
Countryside by corinnec
Photo 787

Countryside

A typical scene in our neighborhood.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
So pretty
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise