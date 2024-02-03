Previous
Count Cassoulet by corinnec
Photo 788

Count Cassoulet

Just relaxing and posing this morning.

I'll be late commenting today. We're going to our friends' house.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great pic 👍😊
February 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
I just love your wonderful captures of Cassoulet, so soft yet beautiful clarity.
February 3rd, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
She’s a beauty!
February 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Soft and sweet
February 3rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet shot! He looks like he might be a cuddly one.
February 3rd, 2024  
Helene ace
Magnifique portrait
February 3rd, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely pet portrait - fav!

Ian
February 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise