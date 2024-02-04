Previous
Experiment by corinnec
Photo 789

Experiment

Looking for subjects throughout my house and around it. This is the mud room that we use to go into our backyard. The hats are easy to grab in the summer and hats and scarfs are just on the other side, perfect for any season :-)
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
216% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great idea and lovely shot.
February 4th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks very tidy, nicely presented
February 4th, 2024  
Lesley ace
So good.
February 4th, 2024  
Paul J ace
Nicely done in B&W
February 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I have my husband caps on hooks on the porch. I keep them there as a remembrance. Good bw
February 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
I like your composition with those hats!
February 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise