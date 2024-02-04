Sign up
Photo 789
Experiment
Looking for subjects throughout my house and around it. This is the mud room that we use to go into our backyard. The hats are easy to grab in the summer and hats and scarfs are just on the other side, perfect for any season :-)
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd February 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
black and white
,
room
,
mono
,
vermont
,
for2024
,
caexperiment
Diana
ace
What a great idea and lovely shot.
February 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks very tidy, nicely presented
February 4th, 2024
Lesley
ace
So good.
February 4th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Nicely done in B&W
February 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I have my husband caps on hooks on the porch. I keep them there as a remembrance. Good bw
February 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
I like your composition with those hats!
February 4th, 2024
