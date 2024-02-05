Previous
Wetland by corinnec
Photo 790

Wetland

This is supposed to be a corn field. This year it never dried out and now it looks like an ice rink.
5th February 2024

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Phil Howcroft
looks surreal and beautiful Corinne
February 5th, 2024  
Bucktree
Great b&w capture. You would never know it was once a corn field.
February 5th, 2024  
Mags
What an icy image! Stay warm!
February 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
It sure does. Stunningly beautiful
February 5th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
February 5th, 2024  
Lesley
Oh my gosh!
February 5th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre
The field across from my sister's has the same issue. One of the neighbor's drainage pipes broke and they were waiting for the town to come and fix it. They never did until there was such a huge gully in the road it was nearly impassible. All the run off landed in my sister's field- so sad- it totally ruined the soil. I like the bleak feeling the black and white brings to this shot. Good catch!
February 5th, 2024  
Corinne C
@olivetreeann Thanks Ann, a lot of people have had water/flooding issues this year and we had so much rain!
February 5th, 2024  
