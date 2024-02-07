Sign up
Photo 792
My Shoney
Shoney with the sun facing me was not an easy picture to take. Shoney had Valley Fever while in Arizona and she lost a lot of her eyesight due to the disease. Her eyes are never clear but that does not prevent her to see squirrels or chipmunks 😊
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Tags
and
,
dog
,
pet
,
mono
,
vermont
,
‘black
,
white’
,
cactp
,
for2024
,
shoney
Mags
ace
Aww! A lovely portrait of Shoney. I'll have to look up Valley Fever.
February 7th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Lovely backlit photo of a lovely dog.
February 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful portrait, shows a lot of love
February 7th, 2024
