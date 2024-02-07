Previous
My Shoney by corinnec
Shoney with the sun facing me was not an easy picture to take. Shoney had Valley Fever while in Arizona and she lost a lot of her eyesight due to the disease. Her eyes are never clear but that does not prevent her to see squirrels or chipmunks 😊
Mags
Aww! A lovely portrait of Shoney. I'll have to look up Valley Fever.
February 7th, 2024  
John Falconer
Lovely backlit photo of a lovely dog.
February 7th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful portrait, shows a lot of love
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
