Previous
Photo 801
Two Peanuts, Four Paws
A healthy pawful of nuts!
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
3
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th February 2024 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
black and white
,
mono
,
vermont
,
for2024
Jerzy
ace
Cute closeup.
February 16th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
February 16th, 2024
Kathy
ace
What hairy paws. I don't think I've ever seen one so up close and personal.
February 16th, 2024
