Previous
The Moon was a crescent by corinnec
Photo 800

The Moon was a crescent

The sky was so beautiful last night and instead of installing my tripod and using my Canon camera to take a correct exposure which would have shown the crescent moon I just used my phone.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
February 15th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely tones
February 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
February 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise