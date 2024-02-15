Sign up
Previous
Photo 800
The Moon was a crescent
The sky was so beautiful last night and instead of installing my tripod and using my Canon camera to take a correct exposure which would have shown the crescent moon I just used my phone.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Corinne C
Tags
night
,
moon
,
vermont
,
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
February 15th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely tones
February 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
February 15th, 2024
