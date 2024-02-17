Previous
Carnation by corinnec
Photo 802

Carnation

With the snow and cold weather it's better to find indoor photographic subjects.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
219% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
February 17th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
Beautiful.
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise