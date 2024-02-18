Previous
Crows Summit by corinnec
Photo 803

Crows Summit

I put peanuts (in their shell) in our front lawn and crows love them. I wanted to capture one bird with a peanut in their beak but they are really shy and would not come if I am on sight...
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
The crows have gather nicely here in the trees. keep offering it takes time for them to get used to you
February 18th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Looks nice on black like the silhouettes
February 18th, 2024  
Tia ace
Nice silhouettes of these crows.
February 18th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
They make for a nice silhouette shot though.
February 18th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Nice silhouettes of birds and trees - fav!

Ian
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise