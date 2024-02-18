Sign up
Previous
Photo 803
Crows Summit
I put peanuts (in their shell) in our front lawn and crows love them. I wanted to capture one bird with a peanut in their beak but they are really shy and would not come if I am on sight...
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
5
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1041
photos
162
followers
236
following
220% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th February 2024 1:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
winter
,
bird
,
mono
,
silhouettes
,
vermont
,
crows
,
for2024
Linda Godwin
The crows have gather nicely here in the trees. keep offering it takes time for them to get used to you
February 18th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Looks nice on black like the silhouettes
February 18th, 2024
Tia
ace
Nice silhouettes of these crows.
February 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
They make for a nice silhouette shot though.
February 18th, 2024
Fisher Family
Nice silhouettes of birds and trees - fav!
Ian
February 18th, 2024
