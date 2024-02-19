Sign up
Previous
Photo 804
Amaryllis
Oh my, this black and white photography is hard!
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
62
800
801
130
802
131
803
804
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th February 2024 3:33pm
Tags
red
,
black and white
,
flower
,
amaryllis
,
mono
,
vermont
,
for2024
Boxplayer
ace
Looks rather alien
February 19th, 2024
