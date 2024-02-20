Previous
Getting Warm by corinnec
Photo 805

Getting Warm

The inside of the gas heater that the carpenter is using while working inside our new house.

20th February 2024

Corinne C

@corinnec
Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool! You are so clever to have spotted this.
February 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, very good
February 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
February 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam I was so cold and I stayed in front of this heater during our daily meeting with the builder :-))
February 20th, 2024  
Kathy ace
When I think about the hard days, I had at work and look at this, I realize I had it easy. Nice look at the pattern of the gas heater..
February 20th, 2024  
