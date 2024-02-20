Sign up
Photo 805
Photo 805
Getting Warm
The inside of the gas heater that the carpenter is using while working inside our new house.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
5
1
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
20th February 2024 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flame
,
vermont
,
heat
,
for2024
Mags
ace
Very cool! You are so clever to have spotted this.
February 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Wow, very good
February 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
February 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
I was so cold and I stayed in front of this heater during our daily meeting with the builder :-))
February 20th, 2024
Kathy
ace
When I think about the hard days, I had at work and look at this, I realize I had it easy. Nice look at the pattern of the gas heater..
February 20th, 2024
