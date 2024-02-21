Previous
Snowed-on by corinnec
Photo 806

Snowed-on

So many squirrels these days looking for food in our front yard.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
So adorable!
February 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise