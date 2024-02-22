Sign up
Photo 807
Amaryllis
Please, no need to comment. This is to fill my calendar.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
7
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1046
photos
164
followers
237
following
221% complete
View this month »
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
808
Latest from all albums
802
131
803
804
805
806
807
808
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
17th February 2024 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
amaryllis
,
vermont
,
cactp
,
for2024
Mags
ace
Too fabulous not to comment. Just look at that fine detail you captured!
February 23rd, 2024
Paul J
ace
Nice Macro though
February 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags!
February 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@pej76
Thanks Paul!
February 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful close-up great clarity and detail ! especially the powdery pollen - fav
February 24th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Great close up!
February 24th, 2024
