Previous
Photo 807
Not Spring, yet
Snow is melting but it is cold and wet.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
5
6
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1045
photos
164
followers
237
following
221% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd February 2024 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
fog
,
rural
,
vermont
,
for2024
summerfield
ace
it will be soon. 😉 meanwhile, this is a really nice capture. aces!
February 23rd, 2024
jackie edwards
ace
great b&w
February 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks very cold
February 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Marvelous weather capture!
February 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
No But feels more like late March then late February.
February 23rd, 2024
