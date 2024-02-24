Sign up
Photo 809
Wooded Village
Soon snow will melt completely and hopefully temperatures will rise. Vermonters call Spring the Mud Season and I am ready with my Wellies!
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
5
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
wood
,
vermont
,
for2024
Annie-Sue
ace
at least you know to be prepared!
February 24th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice in monochrome
February 24th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like the shed in the woods. Thinking Vermont and maple syrup and perhaps a sugaring off shed.
February 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Great shot with the tiny cottage in that setting. Love the concept of a "mud season" - so practical - just a real "get on with it and live life as you find it" attitude! :)
February 24th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great shot of light and shadow.
February 24th, 2024
