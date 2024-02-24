Previous
Wooded Village

Soon snow will melt completely and hopefully temperatures will rise. Vermonters call Spring the Mud Season and I am ready with my Wellies!
Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Annie-Sue ace
at least you know to be prepared!
February 24th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice in monochrome
February 24th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I like the shed in the woods. Thinking Vermont and maple syrup and perhaps a sugaring off shed.
February 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Great shot with the tiny cottage in that setting. Love the concept of a "mud season" - so practical - just a real "get on with it and live life as you find it" attitude! :)
February 24th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great shot of light and shadow.
February 24th, 2024  
