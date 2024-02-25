Sign up
Photo 810
Red Bell Pepper
I am challenged by the Black and White month. Finding subjects that maybe good in monochrome is not trivial. It's certainly a good exercise for my soul :-)
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
8
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1048
photos
164
followers
237
following
221% complete
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th February 2024 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
winter
,
pepper
,
vermont
,
for2024
Corinne
ace
Bravo , j’avoue que je n’arrive pas à essayer le noir et blanc, j’aime trop les couleurs …
February 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well done! Not everything has to be contrasty. I've seen more gray lately and some of it is very nice.
February 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I love black and white photography but by the end of February, I am ready to take a break. My mentor Richard Sayer posted almost exclusively in black and white. He was a master at it. I try to post pictures this month that would make him proud of me. But It is something you can work on all year long. Try to include a few black and white every month. The more you work at it the better you become at recognizing good subjects
February 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@joansmor
Thanks Joan. It's good advice. I love monochrome images.
February 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks Mags. It's a work in progress
February 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@cocobella
J'aime aussi le noir et blanc mais c'est moins naturel pour moi
February 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very attractive
February 25th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool b&w!
February 25th, 2024
