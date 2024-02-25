Previous
Red Bell Pepper by corinnec
Red Bell Pepper

I am challenged by the Black and White month. Finding subjects that maybe good in monochrome is not trivial. It's certainly a good exercise for my soul :-)
Corinne C

For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Corinne
Bravo , j'avoue que je n'arrive pas à essayer le noir et blanc, j'aime trop les couleurs …
February 25th, 2024  
Mags
Well done! Not everything has to be contrasty. I've seen more gray lately and some of it is very nice.
February 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
I love black and white photography but by the end of February, I am ready to take a break. My mentor Richard Sayer posted almost exclusively in black and white. He was a master at it. I try to post pictures this month that would make him proud of me. But It is something you can work on all year long. Try to include a few black and white every month. The more you work at it the better you become at recognizing good subjects
February 25th, 2024  
Corinne C
Thanks Joan. It's good advice. I love monochrome images.
February 25th, 2024  
Corinne C
Thanks Mags. It's a work in progress
February 25th, 2024  
Corinne C
J'aime aussi le noir et blanc mais c'est moins naturel pour moi
February 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Very attractive
February 25th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Very cool b&w!
February 25th, 2024  
