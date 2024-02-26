Previous
Napoleon by corinnec
Photo 811

Napoleon

A small bust of the emperor we bought in Paris, years ago
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Corinne ace
Mon grand père était fan ! Du mobilier à la vaisselle Napoléon était partout, ça me rappelle mon enfance ;)
February 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
February 27th, 2024  
