Photo 812
See you in New York
The Amtrak train leaves everyday from Rutland VT to New York NY. The trip takes five hours and a half.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
14
5
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1050
photos
165
followers
237
following
Views
11
Comments
14
Fav's
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th February 2024 11:37am
Privacy
Public
black and white
,
train
,
mono
,
vermont
,
cactp
,
for2024
Islandgirl
ace
What a great pov, are you off to NY?
February 27th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic
February 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome capture,I love the tones and pov
February 27th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. The subtlety of the colours is terrific.
February 27th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Superb capture and great in sepia tone. The diseal smoke coming out and the leading lines draw the eye deep into the image.
February 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@radiogirl
I wish...Just captured it leaving Proctor VT where I live.
February 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@radiogirl
Thanks!
February 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@dkellogg
Thanks!
February 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@johnfalconer
Thanks John!
February 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks Christine
February 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@swchappell
Thanks Steve
February 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov and capture in monotones !
February 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful image! If you don't want to enjoy the sights, you can get a nice nap and be refreshed when you arrive. =)
February 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 27th, 2024
