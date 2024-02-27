Previous
See you in New York by corinnec
See you in New York

The Amtrak train leaves everyday from Rutland VT to New York NY. The trip takes five hours and a half.
Islandgirl ace
What a great pov, are you off to NY?
February 27th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic
February 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome capture,I love the tones and pov
February 27th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. The subtlety of the colours is terrific.
February 27th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Superb capture and great in sepia tone. The diseal smoke coming out and the leading lines draw the eye deep into the image.
February 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@radiogirl I wish...Just captured it leaving Proctor VT where I live.
February 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@radiogirl Thanks!
February 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@dkellogg Thanks!
February 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@johnfalconer Thanks John!
February 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@365projectorgchristine Thanks Christine
February 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@swchappell Thanks Steve
February 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov and capture in monotones !
February 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful image! If you don't want to enjoy the sights, you can get a nice nap and be refreshed when you arrive. =)
February 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 27th, 2024  
