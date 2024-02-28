Sign up
Previous
Photo 813
Rusty Heart
The last black and white for a while. Can you tell I am happy!
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
1
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1051
photos
165
followers
237
following
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
27th February 2024 11:45am
Tags
black and white
,
bridge
,
rust
,
mono
,
vermont
,
iron
,
for2024
Mags
ace
This is marvelous! I love the texture the black and white brought out.
February 28th, 2024
