Photo 814
Ta ta! I finished the black and white month!
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1052
photos
166
followers
237
following
223% complete
814
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Privacy
Public
Tags
mono
,
vermont
,
for2024
,
black and white calendar
Oli Lindenskov
Nice good work👍😊🏅
February 29th, 2024
