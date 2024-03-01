Sign up
Previous
Photo 815
White-breasted Nuthatch
A small but beautiful bird that is also fast!
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
5
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1053
photos
166
followers
237
following
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th February 2024 10:44am
Tags
bird
,
rural
,
vermont
,
‘nuthatch
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot ! well-done - fav
March 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely capture!
March 1st, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great capture of these fast little guys
March 1st, 2024
Paul J
ace
Very nice. One of my favorite little birds.
March 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
March 1st, 2024
