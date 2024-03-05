Sign up
Previous
Photo 819
House Building - Progress 16
This is the back of our house with the garage on the left.
The house is almost ready for the siding. The crew is working on the pluming and electrical inside the house before the install of the drywall.
Previous progress
https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2024-01-12
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
4
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1059
photos
165
followers
237
following
224% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
26th February 2024 9:48am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
construction
,
house
,
rural
,
building
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Progressing along nicely! It's a mansion! =)
March 5th, 2024
Milanie
ace
You can see it's coming along nicely - what a beautiful home it's going to be.
March 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
It is coming along nicely.
March 5th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s going to be lovely!
March 5th, 2024
