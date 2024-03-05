Previous
House Building - Progress 16 by corinnec
Photo 819

House Building - Progress 16

This is the back of our house with the garage on the left.
The house is almost ready for the siding. The crew is working on the pluming and electrical inside the house before the install of the drywall.

Previous progress
https://365project.org/corinnec/cities-and-land/2024-01-12

5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
Progressing along nicely! It's a mansion! =)
March 5th, 2024  
Milanie ace
You can see it's coming along nicely - what a beautiful home it's going to be.
March 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
It is coming along nicely.
March 5th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s going to be lovely!
March 5th, 2024  
