Photo 818
Gary's presentation
My husband did a one hour presentation on the history of science. I posted the image of the room before the crowd because this is the one I prefer. It went very well and he is invited to do more.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
gary
room
vermont
presentation
Mags
ace
Lovely place! If he likes to do presentations, I'm very glad for him. =)
March 5th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What a lovely room
March 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat photo - sounds very smart
March 5th, 2024
