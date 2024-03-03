Sign up
Previous
Photo 817
Please, don’t call me the squirrel lady 😊
I have several squirrel images that I took during the “Flash of red” month and I’ll post them this month.
I love photographing these little furry monsters and they seem to enjoy posing for me.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
10
1
1
Pot-Pourri
Canon EOS R6
8th February 2024 8:25am
squirrel
winter
animal
vermont
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This little squirrel is so cute
March 3rd, 2024
