Previous
Photo 823
When winter is not done
A winter storm is crossing Vermont. Hopefully by Tuesday we'll have the sun again.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
6
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th March 2024 7:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
barn
,
vermont
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and winter scene, I can imagine that you are looking forward to see the sun again.
March 10th, 2024
william wooderson
I wish you get good weather soon then! Great snowy pic though, fav
March 10th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Very nice snowy capture
March 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh how lovely with the snow coming down.
March 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely wintery scene with the snow in the air !
March 10th, 2024
Madeleine Pennock
That is a delightful well seen image! The colours are sublime!
March 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
