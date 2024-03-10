Previous
When winter is not done by corinnec
When winter is not done

A winter storm is crossing Vermont. Hopefully by Tuesday we'll have the sun again.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and winter scene, I can imagine that you are looking forward to see the sun again.
March 10th, 2024  
william wooderson
I wish you get good weather soon then! Great snowy pic though, fav
March 10th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Very nice snowy capture
March 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh how lovely with the snow coming down.
March 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely wintery scene with the snow in the air !
March 10th, 2024  
Madeleine Pennock
That is a delightful well seen image! The colours are sublime!
March 10th, 2024  
