Photo 824
Snow Storm
Second day of snow, almost a blizzard at times. We finished with about 8 inches of snow.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
rural
,
vermont
This is just plain magical and beautiful!
March 12th, 2024
A wonderful snowscape
March 12th, 2024
