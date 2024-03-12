Sign up
Previous
Photo 825
Foraging
My furry friends are not discouraged by the snow and cold weather.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
5
4
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1067
photos
167
followers
239
following
226% complete
View this month »
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
825
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th February 2024 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
animal
,
vermont
,
squirrels
,
cactp
Liz Milne
ace
Sweet
March 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
He's been digging! Great shot.
March 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet !
March 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
So cute!
March 12th, 2024
william wooderson
They are brave souls!
March 12th, 2024
