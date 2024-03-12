Previous
Foraging by corinnec
Foraging

My furry friends are not discouraged by the snow and cold weather.
Corinne C

@corinnec
Liz Milne ace
Sweet
March 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
He's been digging! Great shot.
March 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet !
March 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
So cute!
March 12th, 2024  
william wooderson
They are brave souls!
March 12th, 2024  
