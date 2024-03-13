Sign up
Previous
Photo 826
Sap Tapping
This is this time of the year when you see lovely buckets hanging from tree trunks.
Unfortunately we also start to see blue hoses coming out of tree trunks and delivering the sap into white plastic containers. They are not so pretty.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
6
1
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th March 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
maple
,
vermont
,
sap
,
maple syrup
Islandgirl
ace
So exciting! I love maple syrup.
March 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great capture! Lots of lovely buckets gathering that sap.
March 13th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yum yum!! Yes, the traditional method is much more photogenic! Did you know that Pennsylvania is the southern most state where maple syrup can be tapped? Beyond us it doesn't happen because it never gets cold enough. How about that?!
March 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@olivetreeann
I didn't know that. I know that each state/province making maple syrup think their is the best one :-) I think they are all delicious!
March 13th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@corinnec
Oh, hands down- Vermont syrup is the best! (o;
March 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@olivetreeann
thumbs up!
March 13th, 2024
