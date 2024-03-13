Previous
Sap Tapping by corinnec
Photo 826

Sap Tapping

This is this time of the year when you see lovely buckets hanging from tree trunks.
Unfortunately we also start to see blue hoses coming out of tree trunks and delivering the sap into white plastic containers. They are not so pretty.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
So exciting! I love maple syrup.
March 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great capture! Lots of lovely buckets gathering that sap.
March 13th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Yum yum!! Yes, the traditional method is much more photogenic! Did you know that Pennsylvania is the southern most state where maple syrup can be tapped? Beyond us it doesn't happen because it never gets cold enough. How about that?!
March 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@olivetreeann I didn't know that. I know that each state/province making maple syrup think their is the best one :-) I think they are all delicious!
March 13th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@corinnec Oh, hands down- Vermont syrup is the best! (o;
March 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
@olivetreeann thumbs up!
March 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise