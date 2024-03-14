Sign up
Photo 827
Wetland Mirror
The snow melting and the rain falling create ponds on the wetlands. Morning lights soften colors through the meadows.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Tags
reflection
,
winter
,
trees
,
meadow
,
vermont
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
March 14th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture and I like the reflections.
March 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the moody colour tones of blue and brown ! - great reflections !
March 14th, 2024
