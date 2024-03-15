Sign up
Previous
Photo 828
Free Advertisement
Flying just above my head when I was trying to capture a Cardinal singing at the top of a tree.
I added more contrast so we can better read the markings underneath the plane.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
6
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
821
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
Tags
sky
,
plane
,
vermont
,
delta
,
contrails
Lesley
ace
Oh this is awesome!
March 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Good old Delta - still flying. Very nice capture with those contrails.
March 14th, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
Great shot! It looks like you can see right through that plane.
March 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot !
March 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great shot!
March 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
March 14th, 2024
