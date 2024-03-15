Previous
Free Advertisement by corinnec
Photo 828

Free Advertisement

Flying just above my head when I was trying to capture a Cardinal singing at the top of a tree.
I added more contrast so we can better read the markings underneath the plane.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh this is awesome!
March 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Good old Delta - still flying. Very nice capture with those contrails.
March 14th, 2024  
Bobbi C ace
Great shot! It looks like you can see right through that plane.
March 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot !
March 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great shot!
March 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise