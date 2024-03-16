Sign up
Previous
Photo 829
Master Crow Perched on a Tree
But no fox came to play the part :-)
A little too much cropped and too much contrast. I have to learn to play with Lightroom with more nuances :-)
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
bird
rural
vermont
crow
Mags
ace
Superb capture!
March 16th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A really nice look at the crow with its shiny feathers.
March 16th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great shot, he appears so slick and shiny
March 16th, 2024
