Master Crow Perched on a Tree by corinnec
Photo 829

Master Crow Perched on a Tree

But no fox came to play the part :-)

A little too much cropped and too much contrast. I have to learn to play with Lightroom with more nuances :-)
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Corinne C

Mags ace
Superb capture!
March 16th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A really nice look at the crow with its shiny feathers.
March 16th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great shot, he appears so slick and shiny
March 16th, 2024  
