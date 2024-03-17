Sign up
Photo 830
Stretching
No need to comment, a filler for today.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
1
0
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1072
photos
168
followers
240
following
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
830
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
animal
,
outdoor
,
vermont
Rick Aubin
He appears to be working on a specific muscle group!
March 17th, 2024
