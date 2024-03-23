Previous
Next
Dark-eyed Junco by corinnec
Photo 832

Dark-eyed Junco

I had to severely crop this picture so we can see the bird better. It’s a small bird. I hesitated to upload it because of the low quality.

Since last night we are in the middle of a snow storm, we already have 6 inches of snow and it’s not finished.
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cute little bird, great mossy textures on the ground too.
March 23rd, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Looks good to me. Nice capture
March 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet capture of this little one!
March 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition, stay warm
March 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise