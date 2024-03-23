Sign up
Photo 832
Dark-eyed Junco
I had to severely crop this picture so we can see the bird better. It’s a small bird. I hesitated to upload it because of the low quality.
Since last night we are in the middle of a snow storm, we already have 6 inches of snow and it’s not finished.
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
4
4
Corinne C
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1075
photos
168
followers
241
following
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th March 2024 3:38pm
bird
vermont
‘dark-eyed
junco’
Diana
Lovely shot of this cute little bird, great mossy textures on the ground too.
March 23rd, 2024
John Falconer
Looks good to me. Nice capture
March 23rd, 2024
Mags
Sweet capture of this little one!
March 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely composition, stay warm
March 23rd, 2024
